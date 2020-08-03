BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – The Israeli Army announced this evening that its fighters launched an attack against military targets in Syria, describing the airstrikes as a response to an operation on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Israeli Army to Reuters, among the targets included in the strikes were Syrian observation sites, intelligence-gathering systems, anti-aircraft batteries and command bases.

The IDF spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said in a tweet that the attacks came in response to the operation to plant improvised explosive devices that had been foiled yesterday in the southern part of the occupied Golan Heights.

He added: “The IDF considers the Syrian regime responsible for any operation that originates from its territory, and will continue to act with determination against any action that violates the sovereignty of the State of Israel.”

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), meanwhile, quoted a military source as saying that projectiles fired from the occupied Syrian Golan towards the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions on Sunday near the town of Al-Qahtaniyah.

“At 10:40 P.M., today, the Israeli enemy choppers launched rockets at some of our points on the border near Quneitra. The losses were limited to material.”

The source would add that their air defenses managed to intercept the enemy missiles; however, a military source told Al-Masdar that some of the Israeli projectiles did in fact hit the Al-Quneitra Governorate, at the strategic hilltop of Tal Al-Ahmar

