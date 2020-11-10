BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Israeli authorities announced on Tuesday, that a drone belonging to Hezbollah had been shot down after it penetrated Israeli airspace coming from Lebanon.

The official account of the Israeli Ministry of Defense published a tweet in which it stated:

“The IDF had shot down a Hezbollah drone that infiltrated from Lebanon into Israeli territory, and the drone was under surveillance throughout the incident, and there was no danger to the IDF forces, Israel and neighboring areas.”

The Israeli army also confirmed the downing of the unmanned aerial vehicle, pointing out that it entered their airspace from southern Lebanon.

“A short while ago, the IDF shot down a drone belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah organization that penetrated Israeli airspace from Lebanon, where the forces followed it all the time until it was shot down, without this posing any danger,” the spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, tweeted.

Adraee added, “The Northern Command continues to maintain a high state of readiness and will not allow the sovereignty of the State of Israel to be violated.”

Hezbollah has yet to respond to these claims from Israel.