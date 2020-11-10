BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Israeli authorities announced on Tuesday, that a drone belonging to Hezbollah had been shot down after it penetrated Israeli airspace coming from Lebanon.
The official account of the Israeli Ministry of Defense published a tweet in which it stated:
“The IDF had shot down a Hezbollah drone that infiltrated from Lebanon into Israeli territory, and the drone was under surveillance throughout the incident, and there was no danger to the IDF forces, Israel and neighboring areas.”
The Israeli army also confirmed the downing of the unmanned aerial vehicle, pointing out that it entered their airspace from southern Lebanon.
“A short while ago, the IDF shot down a drone belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah organization that penetrated Israeli airspace from Lebanon, where the forces followed it all the time until it was shot down, without this posing any danger,” the spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, tweeted.
Adraee added, “The Northern Command continues to maintain a high state of readiness and will not allow the sovereignty of the State of Israel to be violated.”
Hezbollah has yet to respond to these claims from Israel.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.