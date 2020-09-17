BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Israeli Shin Bet security service announced the arrest of an Israeli citizen of Arab descent on charges of communicating with Iran’s Quds Force and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, in addition to the arrest of a number of other persons suspected of being involved in working within a cell headed by that citizen.
A Shin Bet statement, published by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, stated that “within the framework of joint activity by the General Security Service, the Israeli Police and other security authorities, recently, and after continuous intelligence activity, the activity of the Iranian Quds Force and the Lebanese Hezbollah organization aimed at recruiting Israeli and Palestinian citizens to carry out operations have been revealed as terrorism inside the State of Israel. ”
The statement continued: “During the month of August 2020, the so-called Yasmine Jaber (a resident of the Old City of Jerusalem who works in the National Library of Israel) was arrested for investigation, after she was suspected of being recruited for the Lebanese Hezbollah organization”
The statement read, entitled: “The recruitment of an Israeli citizen from Jerusalem by the Iranian Quds Force and the Lebanese Hezbollah was revealed,” and it also clarified that “other members of Yasmine Jaber’s acquaintances from East Jerusalem and Ramallah, who were suspected of being involved in the activities of a cell headed by Yasmine in Israel, including the so-called Tasnim al-Qadi (a resident of Ramallah, has resided in Turkey in recent years).”
