BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Israeli army announced on Sunday morning that it bombed sites in Gaza with helicopters and tanks, which it said was in response to the firing of rockets from the Strip.

The army said in a statement that “two rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel earlier tonight, and in response, our forces bombed Hamas’ infrastructure and military sites in Gaza.”

Earlier this morning, the Israeli army announced that two rockets were fired from Gaza at central and southern Israel.

According to Israeli media, explosions were heard on the night of Saturday and Sunday over the city of Ashkelon, and residents reported seeing a missile interception operation.

This latest escalation comes nearly two weeks after the U.S. presidential elections and marks the first time this month that hostilities have been exchanged.