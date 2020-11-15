BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Israeli army announced on Sunday morning that it bombed sites in Gaza with helicopters and tanks, which it said was in response to the firing of rockets from the Strip.
The army said in a statement that “two rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel earlier tonight, and in response, our forces bombed Hamas’ infrastructure and military sites in Gaza.”
Earlier this morning, the Israeli army announced that two rockets were fired from Gaza at central and southern Israel.
According to Israeli media, explosions were heard on the night of Saturday and Sunday over the city of Ashkelon, and residents reported seeing a missile interception operation.
This latest escalation comes nearly two weeks after the U.S. presidential elections and marks the first time this month that hostilities have been exchanged.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.