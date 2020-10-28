BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the United States and Israel signed a cooperation agreement in scientific research and technology that would end an embargo on financing projects in the 1967 territories and the occupied Golan Heights, what Tel Aviv considered as confirmation of Washington’s recognition of its sovereignty over the settlements of these areas.
The signing took place in the presence of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.
During the signing ceremony, Netanyahu said: “I believe that the vision of U.S. President Donald Trump opens the way for commitment in scientific research, which is a victory over all who claim that we do not have the right to go beyond the borders of 67,” adding: “We are determined to build our lives on this earth and will not leave it.”
In his speech, the American ambassador said, “We need to review the investigation of geographical borders in front of American-Israeli research,” adding that the amended cooperation agreement “will not be limited by geographical restrictions.”
Earlier, the Israeli Defense Minister discussed the file of weapons expected to be sold by the United States to some of Israel’s neighboring countries, as part of the normalization agreements.
The i24 News website stated that the American and Israeli parties discussed compensation to Israel, in the wake of the expected F-35 deal between the United States and the UAE, while a deal to buy fighters, helicopters, air defense, and special weapons that would preserve Israel’s supremacy in the region was discussed.
Source: Sputnik
