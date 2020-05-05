BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Syrian air defenses confronted an attack carried out by the Israeli Air Force over northern Syria last night.

According to a field source, the Israeli Air Force, entering Syria from U.S.-held areas, heavily bombed a scientific research facility and military base belonging to the Syrian Armed Forces in the Aleppo Governorate.

The source pointed out, “The Israeli aircraft carried out the aggression on two military sites in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, from the atmosphere of the areas controlled by the American occupation forces east of the Euphrates.”

Israeli motives

Dr. Osama Danoura, a political and strategic analyst and a former member of the Syrian government negotiating delegation in Geneva told Sputnik Arabic on Tuesday: “Internal and external motives intersect on the Israeli agenda in terms of pushing it to continue the aggression against Syria.”

“On the one hand, Israel is well aware that with the expected elimination of terrorist groups in the north, which have so far received very strong strikes, an important part of the balance of Syrian deterrence towards Israel will be restored.

He continued that “from here it appears that there is a confirmed conflict between Israelis and terrorist groups, and this is not limited to providing them directly with weapons as the former chief of the Israeli staff admitted, and with Israeli certainty that preserving terrorism in the northern region, and the tendency of isolationism in the north-east is the last of its cards in the project to foil the Syrian state.”

“Therefore, we find that the Israeli attacks extend to the north when the Syrian Army is confronting the terrorists, and not in a place related to confronting the Israeli occupation army in the Golan, or to arming the Lebanese resistance in Lebanon. The Israeli effort aims to undermine the Syrian military effort in the face of terrorism, on one hand and to seize the opportunity of the remainder of the period of time that precedes the return of balances of mutual deterrence to what it was before 2011.”

Secret of timing

For his part, Dr. Ayman al-Raqab, a professor of political science and a leader in the Fatah movement, said, “Many reports indicate a dramatic shift in the relationship between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies, by agreeing to a peaceful transition to rule in Syria by forming an interim government and appointing a new president until holding elections. ”

“Israel exploits these conditions well and increases its attacks on Syria, to impose itself on the table of the international agreement on Syria, and to be a party to it and decide with them the future of Syria,” he said.

He continued: “In addition to Israel taking advantage of Hezbollah’s preoccupation with what is happening in Lebanon, which constitutes direct pressure on the party and its political future, Israel sees this as an opportunity to strike any weapons depot or security center for Hezbollah and Iran.”

“It is in Israel’s interest that its neighbors be weak to impose what it wants, and its bombing is a guarantee that no military force will control weapons that will pose a danger to them in the future, especially if the Syrian regime collapses,” Dr. Raqab said.

He concluded that Israel is amplifying its attacks to speed up the withdrawal of Hezbollah and Iran from Syria; however, neither party has agreed to do so, despite these attacks.

