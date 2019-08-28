BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – In a new report from Middle East Eye, the publication said that Israel used the areas controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to bomb Iraq’s Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units) forces.

Citing an Iraqi intelligence source, the MEE report said Israeli drones used the SDF-held areas, with backing from Saudi Arabia, to bomb the Hashd Al-Sha’abi base in the Salaheddine Governorate.

“The drone attacks were launched from SDF areas with the financing and backing of the Saudis,” the official told MEE under the condition of anonymity.

Saudi Arabia shifted their allegiance in 2017 from the militant forces to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces; this move became evident once the former president of the Syrian National Council, Ahmad Jarba, allied himself with the SDF in northern Syria.

Jarba, who is a member of the powerful Shammar Tribe, maintains close ties with the Saudi government and was a key figure in the opposition before the Saudi-Qatari rift.

In regards to the incident in Iraq’s Salaheddine Governorate on July 19th, Israel has yet to take responsibility for the attack; however, it is widely believed to be an operation carried out by Israeli military.

The SDF has yet to comment on these allegations.

