BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – On Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed an order to confiscate $4 million that was allegedly transferred from Iran to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ma’an Agency quoted Israeli sources as saying that the decision was signed based on the recommendation of the National Economic Command “for combating terrorism” of the Israeli army.

According to the agency, Israel claimed that the funds that were transferred to Hamas through an exchange company, were intended to develop the movement’s military infrastructure in Gaza, including the production of weapons and the payment of salaries to its members.

The Israeli sources indicated that the confiscation decision was made against the Gazan businessman, Zuhair Shalmakh, and the exchange company Al-Mutahedon, which he owns.

Iran has not responded to these allegations.

The Islamic Republic is one of the largest supporters of the Hamas Movement and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as they have provided arms and training to these Palestinian groups.