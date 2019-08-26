Three Israeli airstrikes allegedly targeted the Lebanese-Syria border area early on Sunday, local broadcaster reported.
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon’s border with Syria east of the city of Zahle, Lebanese An-Nahar TV reported. There was no immediate statement from Israel on the matter.
Yesterday, Syrian state television reported that the country’s air defence intercepted several Israeli missiles over Damascus before they reached their targets.
Israeli military later claimed that Israeli aircraft struck Iranian forces near Damascus to prevent a drone attack on Israel.
Israel has previously admitted to carrying out “hundreds” of air attacks against Syria in recent years, saying that the strikes were aimed at countering alleged Iranian and Iranian-linked presence in the country.
Damascus has condemned the attacks as a blatant violation of international law, while Iran has stressed that its presence in Syria has been limited to helping Damascus fighting terror groups.
Source: Sputnik, An-Nahar
