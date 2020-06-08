BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Israel has admitted to carrying out airstrikes on Iranian and Iranian-backed targets in Syria and Lebanon, following numerous reports of missile attacks that no one has claimed responsibility for in the past few months.

The Israeli Air Force commander, Amiram Norkin, said in a video conference that his country has strengthened its airstrikes on Iranian and Iranian-backed targets in Syria and Lebanon.

Norkin stressed that “Iran was the target of those strikes, which were aimed at deterring Iranian strategic capabilities in the region,” saying: “The air force operated in larger areas during the time of the coronavirus.”

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, previously said that Iran would support any country or group fighting Israel:

“We will help and support any country or any group anywhere that opposes and fights the Zionist entity, and we will not hesitate to say that.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented, saying that “Khamenei’s threat to implement a” final solution” against Israel is reminiscent of the Nazi “plan to exterminate the Jewish people.”

He said: “He must know that every regime that threatens Israel with destruction faces a similar risk.”

