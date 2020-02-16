BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have accused Hamas of creating fake social media accounts to hack the phones of IDF soldiers.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, which began with their spokesperson posting a picture of an unidentified female’s selfie, the IDF accused Hamas of using several photos to trick their soldiers so that the Palestinian group can hack their phones.

“Hamas created fake social media profiles, using photos including this one, in an attempt to hack the phones of the IDF soldiers,” the IDF spokesperson said.

Hamas created fake social media profiles, using photos including this one, in an attempt to hack the phones of IDF soldiers. What Hamas didn’t know was that Israeli intelligence caught onto their plot, tracked the malware & downed Hamas’ hacking system.#CatfishCaught — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 16, 2020

“What Hamas didn’t know was that Israeli intelligence caught onto their plot, tracked the malware & downed Hamas’ hacking system,” they added.

This announcement came at the same time that the Israeli army targeted sites near Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian media reports.

According to the Palestinian Shehab Agency, Israeli missiles targeted the site of the Al-Qassam Brigades, west of Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, with several missiles.

Advertisements