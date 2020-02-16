BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have accused Hamas of creating fake social media accounts to hack the phones of IDF soldiers.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, which began with their spokesperson posting a picture of an unidentified female’s selfie, the IDF accused Hamas of using several photos to trick their soldiers so that the Palestinian group can hack their phones.
“Hamas created fake social media profiles, using photos including this one, in an attempt to hack the phones of the IDF soldiers,” the IDF spokesperson said.
Hamas created fake social media profiles, using photos including this one, in an attempt to hack the phones of IDF soldiers.
What Hamas didn’t know was that Israeli intelligence caught onto their plot, tracked the malware & downed Hamas’ hacking system.#CatfishCaught
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 16, 2020
“What Hamas didn’t know was that Israeli intelligence caught onto their plot, tracked the malware & downed Hamas’ hacking system,” they added.
This announcement came at the same time that the Israeli army targeted sites near Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian media reports.
According to the Palestinian Shehab Agency, Israeli missiles targeted the site of the Al-Qassam Brigades, west of Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, with several missiles.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.