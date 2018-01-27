BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – The Islamist operations room in Harasta announced tonight that they will not adhere to the recently implemented ceasefire in the East Ghouta.

According to militant groups, they are not committed to the ceasefire and will continue their field operations around the strategic vehicle management base in the Harasta suburb.

The operation will likely be led by Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, which are the two factions that led the last assault on the vehicle management base.

Despite the refusal by the Islamist groups, the Syrian Army and Faylaq Al-Rahman will continue to adhere to the ceasefire in the East Ghouta.