Rebel factions in southern Syria have regained lost hope of reviving the Syrian revolution after their forces managed to advance inside Daraa city for the first time in years and in the meanwhile also seized several hamlets in the countryside of Sweida.

Advancing from the Al-Tanf border crossing through the largely uninhabited desert terrain of southeastern Homs, militants loyal to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) faction ‘Jaish Awsoud Al-Sharqiah’ managed to reach the northeastern fringes of Sweida province, pushing through territory controlled by ISIS.

According to an official statement released by the FSA group, their fighters captured two areas known as Al-Karra’a and Al-Dayyatha which are located roughly 55 kilometers from the provincial capital of Sweida.

The bulletin also noted that 8 ISIS fighters were killed and 3 technicals destroyed during the clashes that were described as part of a blitz offensive.

The advance was finalized on Monday morning and could potentially link FSA fighters in eastern Homs with those present in Daraa province. Nevertheless, to do so the rebels must cross through villages controlled by both ISIS and the Syrian Army.

