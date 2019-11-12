BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The military wing of the Paletinian Islamic Jihad has vowed to not allow a policy of assassinations to be reintroduced and will translate its response on the ground militarily.
In a statement on Tuesday, Abu Hamza, the spokesperson for Saraya Al-Quds, said, “We hold the enemy fully responsible for the consequences of the stupid decision to assassinate the leadership of the resistance, and we are certain in the coming hours that we will add a new title to the record of defeats to the prime minister of the rogue enemy, which brought to the Zionists only destruction, war and devastation.”
“We say to the enemy with certainty that you may have succeeded in starting this aggression against our people and our resistance, but you will not be able to determine the form and timing of the end of this round of open battle with you,” he said.
It is noteworthy to mention that the Israeli army assassinated a senior leader of the PIJ’s military wing, Baha’a Abu Al-Atta, on Tuesday morning, prompting the movement and other Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to fire more than 180 rockets from Gaza towards the Israeli settlements.
