BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Earlier this week, the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launches surprise attacks along Hama’s southeastern axis with the neighboring Homs Governorate, killing and wounding several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers that were present in the area.
According to a field source in the Hama Governorate, the Islamic State, which has spent the last two months targeting new areas in central Syria, launched a number of attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s checkpoints inside the Al-Sa’an District.
As a result of these attacks, the terrorist group managed to capture some checkpoints and equipment before the Syrian Arab Army’s command sent reinforcements to the Al-Sa’an District and began utilizing their air force to target the Islamic State’s positions.
On Thursday, the Syrian and Russian air forces launched a number of airstrikes over the central region of the country, hitting several terrorist hideouts inside the Badiya Al-Sham region.
Since losing their de-facto capitals in Iraq and Syria, the Islamic State has relied on their sleeper cells inside both countries, as they carry out periodic attacks to wreak havoc against the respective governments.
