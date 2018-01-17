BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:55 A.M.) – For several weeks now, the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been immersed in a deadly battle for control of Gharanej, a key town in Deir Ezzor’s eastern countryside.

Unlike the other towns they quickly conceded in Deir Ezzor, the Islamic State is unwilling to let go of Gharanej, despite the overwhelming odds in favor of the US-backed forces.

On Tuesday, the Islamic State stepped up their attacks in Gharanej, using heavy gunfire and drone bombs to impede the advance of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The terrorist group’s official media wing posted on Tuesday that their forces managed to kill at least ten SDF fighters in Gharanej after detonating a car bomb inside the town.

As a result of this car bombing, the SDF was forced to retreat from some parts of the town; however, they still maintain control of approximately half of Gharanej.