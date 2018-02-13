BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) reportedly surrendered their last positions to the jihadist rebels in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate today, pro-opposition activists claim.
ISIS had been fighting the jihadist rebels near the town of Umm Khalakhil for a few days prior to today’s reports of their surrender.
The terrorist group originally had a large pocket inside the the northeastern countryside of the Hama Governorate; however, they were ultimately defeated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and forced to flee to jihadist rebel lines in southeast Idlib.
For the jihadist rebels, the surrender of these Islamic State terrorists is imperative because it frees up a lot of their fighters at this front.
These freed up jihadist rebels can now be concentrated at more pressing fronts in the Idlib Governorate, including the Abu Dhuhour area.
141 17
- 158Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.