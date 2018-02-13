BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) reportedly surrendered their last positions to the jihadist rebels in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate today, pro-opposition activists claim.

ISIS had been fighting the jihadist rebels near the town of Umm Khalakhil for a few days prior to today’s reports of their surrender.

The terrorist group originally had a large pocket inside the the northeastern countryside of the Hama Governorate; however, they were ultimately defeated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and forced to flee to jihadist rebel lines in southeast Idlib.

For the jihadist rebels, the surrender of these Islamic State terrorists is imperative because it frees up a lot of their fighters at this front.

These freed up jihadist rebels can now be concentrated at more pressing fronts in the Idlib Governorate, including the Abu Dhuhour area.