BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization launched several attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the eastern region of Syria on Monday.
The terrorist group began their attacks in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, where they attacked a couple of Syrian Arab Army posts near the city of Al-Mayadeen.
ISIS then stepped up their attacks in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region of eastern Homs, striking the Syrian Arab Army’s positions between the towns of Al-Sukhnah and Al-Shoula.
While the Syrian Arab Army was able to repel the Islamic State’s attacks, they did suffer heavy casualties in the process.
The Islamic State’s surprise attacks caught the Syrian Arab Army off guard in this vast desert region, which is where the terrorist group has thrived since they lost their de facto capital last year.
Following these attacks, the Syrian and Russian air forces began heavily targeting the sites suspected of having an Islamic State presence in the Deir Ezzor and Homs governorates.
The Syrian Arab Army has since sent reinforcements to the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region to search for the terrorists that launched today’s attacks.
