BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a new attack in the central region Iraq, targeting the positions of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) near the Diyala Governorate.
According to the PMU, their forces confronted a group of Islamic State terrorists that attacked their positions in the eastern countryside of the Salaheddine Governorate.
The PMU said that Islamic State attempted to infiltrate their positions in the Al-‘Ayath area, which is located near the Diyala Governorate’s administrative border.
The Islamic State has recently intensified their operations in the eastern part of Salaheddine, prompting the Iraqi security forces to increase their presence in the governorate.
