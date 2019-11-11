BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization announced on Monday that their forces murdered two Armenian priests that were traveling in northeastern Syria.

According to the reports, the Islamic State terrorists attacked the vehicle carrying Father Ibrahim Hanna Bido and Rev. Hanna Ibrahim as they were traveling through the town of Al-Zor, which is located along the Hasakah-Deir Ezzor Highway.

The two priests were reportedly heading to the Deir Ezzor Governorate to oversee the restoration of the Armenian Catholic Church. This was an important step for Syria’s Armenian Catholic Church, which suffered greatly as a result of the eight years of war.

The terrorist has since claimed the attack that killed the two Armenian Catholic priests via their official media wing.

Advertisements