BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) executed eight kidnapped civilians in the Deir Ezzor Governorate over the weekend, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to the SANA report, the Islamic State carried out the executions in the Badiya Al-Tebni region of northwestern Deir Ezzor.

Civil sources told the agency that the gunmen “executed eight civilians from the Maadan region.”

The agency noted that this is not the first time that ISIS sleeper cells have attacked and executed civilians after kidnapping them along the roads in Homs, Al-Raqqa, Al-Hasakah, and Deir Ezzor.

In addition to the executions, the Islamic State has also carried out several attacks across eastern and central Syria this past week, as they take advantage of the current coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisements