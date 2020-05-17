BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Several Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) allegedly escaped from a prison in northeastern Syria on Sunday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
Citing local sources, SANA said that a number of ISIS terrorists escaped from the Al-Hawl Prison in the Al-Hasakah countryside, which is controlled by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The sources told SANA that seven terrorists from ISIS managed to escape from al-Hawl prison.
The sources indicated that SDF groups announced a state of alert to search for the fleeing terrorists.
This is the third time in the last two months that Islamic State terrorists have escaped a prison in northeastern Syria.
Advertisements
Share this article:
1
- 1Share
ALSO READ Russian-Turkish forces complete 10th patrol despite being pelted with rocks, eggs in Idlib
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.