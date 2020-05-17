BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Several Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) allegedly escaped from a prison in northeastern Syria on Sunday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Citing local sources, SANA said that a number of ISIS terrorists escaped from the Al-Hawl Prison in the Al-Hasakah countryside, which is controlled by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The sources told SANA that seven terrorists from ISIS managed to escape from al-Hawl prison.

The sources indicated that SDF groups announced a state of alert to search for the fleeing terrorists.

This is the third time in the last two months that Islamic State terrorists have escaped a prison in northeastern Syria.

