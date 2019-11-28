BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – Several Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorists managed to break out of a prison in Mosul on Wednesday after killing two Iraqi police officers.
A number of prisoners escaped from al-Tasfirat prison in al-Faisaliah area in Mosul, the capital city of the Nineveh Governorate.
According to reports, the ISIS terrorists and some other inmates reportedly escaped the Federal Police Intelligence Prison in the Al-Faisaliah area of Mosul.
A security source in the Nineveh Governorate told Sputnik Arabic that the number of prisoners who escaped is not yet known, noting that the majority of detainees are terrorists and sentenced to death.
The source added that clashes broke out inside one of the prison halls between security personnel and prisoners, killing a policeman and a prison guard.
The source pointed out that this prison’s population is 90% convicted ISIS terrorists.
The Iraqi security forces are now searching the area for these prisoners.
