BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in eastern Syria have begun surrendering themselves to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after a string of losses in the eastern Euphrates River Valley region.

According to reports, several Islamic State militants have already begun surrendering themselves to the Syrian Democratic Forces near the town of Baghouz.

Furthermore, some reports from the eastern Euphrates indicate that approximately 80 percent of the Islamic State terrorists still in this pocket are willing to surrender themselves to the SDF.

These reports were based on a recent meeting between ISIS and the SDF in which the former agreed to release 50 prisoners in exchange for food trucks to enter the Baghouz camp area.

The ISIS terrorists that are willing to surrender themselves to the SDF will do so in exchange for fair trials in an international court and no prosecution of their family members.

The remaining 20 percent are not willing to surrender to the SDF and will fight to the death.

Bah, prosecute all their supporters and family members.

Let their cihntries do that. They did not promise anythjng.

So SDF can wait until the camp empties out of fighters and civilians and then bury the remainder under heavy bombardments and then a final assault for the last 100 to 200 fighting there, as a sort of IS Alamo.

Hunger will drive them within days. Five trucks is not much when there are in total a few thousand people, incl families, there.

Ammo ?

