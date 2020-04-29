BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Central Investigation Court of the Presidency released a statement on Wednesday that said two Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorists were captured in military operations in Baghdad and Al-Anbar.

The statement by the Iraqi judiciary said, “The first suspect confessed to belonging to the ISIS terrorist gangs, and detonated several explosive devices against the Iraqi Armed Forces.”

“The terrorist received administrative and military training courses in Turkey before starting his actions in Iraq,” the Iraqi judiciary said.

The statement indicated that “the second terrorist confessed before the investigating judge of his ISIS affiliation and the setting up of fake checkpoints in Haditha, Anbar Province, that were targeting civilians and security forces.”

He continued, “The confirmation and arrest of the accused come in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.”

On Monday, the Iraqi Armed Forces launched a large-scale operation in two separates parts of the country.

The first operation took place along the administrative border of the Diyala and Salaheddine governorates, while the second operation began along the Syrian border with the Al-Anbar Governorate.

