BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Iraqi security forces announced that the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization launched on Sunday an attack on their troops in the northern countryside of the Kirkuk Governorate.

In a statement released from their official Facebook page, the Iraqi security forces said that their Federal Police forces were attacked in Wadi Zghayton, south of the Riyadh neighborhood of Kirkuk, by light weapons belonging to the Islamic State terrorist organization.

The poor weather reportedly played a factor in the Islamic State’s attack, as they were able to take advantage of the heavy fog in the area.

On Sunday, the management of Baghdad International Airport announced that the air traffic had stopped due to lack of visibility due to thick fog.

The capital, Baghdad, and most of the provinces of Iraq witnessed thick fog and almost no visibility.

Iraqi forces continue to search, purge, and pursue the remnants of ISIS across the country in order to ensure that the organization and its fleeing elements do not reappear, while the Popular Mobilization Forces are stationed on the border strip with Syria to address the infiltration attempts of the terrorist organization.

