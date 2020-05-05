BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a new attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops along the Homs-Deir Ezzor administrative border, a field report revealed on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Islamic State militants attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the area between the towns of Al-Sukhnah and Al-Shoula, resulting in an intense firefight between the two parties.

The report added that the Syrian Arab Army is trying to clear the area, as they are still engaged in fierce clashes with the Islamic State terrorists in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region that stretches from Homs to the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The Islamic State has been taking advantage of the coronavirus epidemic in both Iraq and Syria to launch several attacks against the two security forces of these countries.

While the Islamic State has been unable to hold any ground, they have killed and wounded several security personnel in both Iraq and Syria.

Iraq has responded to these attacks by launching Operation Black Desert, which has concentrated on the Islamic State’s positions in the vast desert region of the Al-Anbar Governorate.

The operation has been successful thus far, as the Iraqi security forces did kill a high-ranking Islamic State commander near the Syrian border this morning.

