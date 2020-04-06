BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has once again resurfaced in Syria, as their sleeper cells have carried out several attacks in the eastern and central regions of the country.

Beginning on Sunday, the Islamic State began carrying out a number of hit-and-run attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defense Forces (NDF), inflicting a number of casualties within the ranks of the government troops.

At one point during their attacks, the Islamic State even managed to hold some ground along the Deir Ezzor-Homs administrative border before they withdrew back into the desert.

The Islamic State would continue their campaign last night, when they conducted ambushes in the Badiya Al-Mayadeen and Albukamal areas.

ISIS has been able to exploit the ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in both Iraq and Syria to launch a series of attacks against the aforementioned countries’ armies.

In response to these attacks, the Syrian Army has deployed reinforcements to the eastern part of the country, as they hope to contain the terrorist group’s activity between the Homs, Al-Raqqa and Deir Ezzor governorates.

