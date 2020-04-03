BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has taken advantage of the current coronavirus crisis in Syria to launch several attacks across the country.
On Friday, the Islamic State began their campaign by launching multiple attacks inside the government-held areas, targeting the Syrian military’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region of Homs and the Albukamal countryside of Deir Ezzor.
These attacks resulted in a number of casualties within the ranks of the Syrian Arab Army, National Defense Forces (NDF), and Iranian-backed troops.
According to a field report, the Islamic State primarily used hit-and-run attacks to inflict heavy casualties within the Syrian military’s ranks, while also seizing small arms and supplies in the process.
At the same time, the Islamic State has also increased their terrorist activities in the SDF-held areas, with strikes against the latter’s forces throughout the week.
ISIS has often used different crises in the past to launch attacks and capture territories from the Syrian military; this has prompted the government to increase security measures.
