BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – A number of soldiers from the National Defense Forces (NDF) were killed on Saturday by an attack carried out by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist group in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor.
According to reports, the NDF troops in western Deir Ezzor suffered six casualties (four dead and two wounded) after the Islamic State launched a surprise attack on their positions.
The Islamic State carried out the surprise attack on the newly National Defense Forces’ newly established points in the western desert area of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
This area has been targeted by the Islamic State on several occasions in the past, including a number of attacks near the town of Al-Shoula, which is located along an important highway.
The Syrian army had recently foiled an attempted attack by gunmen belonging to the terrorist organizationin an area between archaeological sites in northeast Hama and Khanasser in southeastern Aleppo.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.