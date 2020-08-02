BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – A number of soldiers from the National Defense Forces (NDF) were killed on Saturday by an attack carried out by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist group in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor.

According to reports, the NDF troops in western Deir Ezzor suffered six casualties (four dead and two wounded) after the Islamic State launched a surprise attack on their positions.

The Islamic State carried out the surprise attack on the newly National Defense Forces’ newly established points in the western desert area of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

This area has been targeted by the Islamic State on several occasions in the past, including a number of attacks near the town of Al-Shoula, which is located along an important highway.

The Syrian army had recently foiled an attempted attack by gunmen belonging to the terrorist organizationin an area between archaeological sites in northeast Hama and Khanasser in southeastern Aleppo.

