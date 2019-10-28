Daesh nombró un sucesor de Bagdadi luego de la operación estadounidense en Siria, informó Newsweek.
Abdullah Qardash (también conocido como Hajji Abdullah al-Afari), quien fue nominado anteriormente por Bagdadi para dirigir los ‘asuntos musulmanes’ del grupo, está listo para asumir la posición de Bagdadi, según el informe.
Poco se sabe sobre Qardash, aparte de que es un ex oficial militar iraquí que alguna vez sirvió bajo el fallecido líder iraquí Saddam Hussein, según el informe.
El líder de Daesh, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, fue reportado muerto después de que el ejército de los EE. UU. Realizara una incursión de Operaciones Especiales en la provincia siria de Idlib. Trump confirmó los informes el domingo por la mañana. Según los informes, Baghdadi murió después de detonar un chaleco suicida tras una persecución de militares estadounidenses.
Según un funcionario de inteligencia regional no identificado, el papel de Baghdadi como líder de Daesh fue en gran medida simbólico en el momento de su muerte.
“Baghdadi era un testaferro. No estaba involucrado en las operaciones ni en el día a día”, dijo el funcionario, según Newsweek. “Todo lo que hizo Baghdadi fue decir sí o no, no planificar”.
