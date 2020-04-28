BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – On Monday, the Iraqi Armed Forces carried out a specific a massive military operation to destroy to the last remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) along the administrative border of the Salaheddine and Diyala governorates.
According to the Iraqi security forces, their troops began the operation from four axes, hitting the terrorist group’s positions in both the Salaheddine and Diyala governorates.
The Iraqi security forces said the operation was a huge success, as their troops managed to uncover several terrorist hideouts and tunnels.
The Iraqi Ministry of Defense said that the Iraqi Army, with the participation of support groups from the police and Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units), carried out a broad military operation within the Salaheddine Operations Command, from 4 main axes to track down the terrorist cells of ISIS.
“The operation is targeting terrorists in the Mataybija area (Hawi al-Azim), and the villages along the borders between Diyala, Salaheddine and Samarra,” the Ministry of Defense said.
It reported the destruction of three terrorist hideouts, two tunnels, a boat and an explosive device.
The Iraqi Ministry of Defense pointed out that the process, which is still ongoing, comes to end the Islamic State’s presence of these governorates.
They added that scores of Islamic State terrorists were killed during the 24 hours, thanks in large part to the ongoing assistance from their air force.
In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of its entire territory from the grip of the Islamic State forces after about three and a half years of confrontations with the terrorist organization that had occupied about a third of the country, declaring the establishment of what they called “the Islamic caliphate.”
