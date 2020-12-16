BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces have stepped up their airstrikes over central Syria in the past 48 hours, as their warplanes continue to swarm the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) positions in the eastern Hama and Badiya Al-Sham region.

According to a report from the field, the Russian Aerospace Forces have now launched over 70 strikes in the past 48 hours, with the majority of these strikes targeting the areas between the historical ruins of eastern Hama and southern Al-Raqqa.

The report said the Islamic State also suffered dozens of casualties as a result of these strikes, as the Russian Aerospace Forces scored direct hits on a number of Islamic State units operating near the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) checkpoints in central Syria.

These airstrikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces come at a time of intense clashes between the Syrian Arab Army and Islamic State, with the latter launching a number of attacks throughout eastern Hama and the northwestern part of the Badiya Al-Sham region.

Since the start of 2020, the Islamic State has shifted their attention to the Al-Raqqa and Hama governorates, as they have managed to carve out a large presence throughout these regions, despite the presence of the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF).

The Syrian Arab Army has had to move reinforcements from neighboring governorates and units from the Palestinian-led Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds) to confront these terrorists, as their forces have suffered heavy losses in these clashes with ISIS.