BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a number of attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region of Homs this week.

ISIS reportedly entered the Syrian Arab Army’s areas from the nearby Al-Tanf Zone, which is currently occupied by the U.S. Armed Forces.

Upon entering the Badiya Al-Sham region, the Islamic State proceeded to storm the Syrian Arab Army’s positions north of the Al-Tanf Zone, resulting in a fierce battle at a number of points.

According to a military source in Homs, the Syrian Arab Army was able to kill and wound several Islamic State terrorists, thanks in large part to the Iraqi Border Guards warning from the Al-Waleed Crossing.

The source said the Iraqi Border Guards were previously attacked at the Al-Waleed Crossing by the Islamic State, which prompted them to pursue the remnants of the terrorist group south of the Al-Tanf Zone.

While the U.S. currently occupies the Al-Tanf Zone, they do not coordinate with the Syrian military.

Damascus wants the full withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, including the Al-Tanf Zone; however, Washington previously stated they are still fighting ISIS and want to remain in control of Syria’s oil fields.

