BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a number of attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region of Homs this week.
ISIS reportedly entered the Syrian Arab Army’s areas from the nearby Al-Tanf Zone, which is currently occupied by the U.S. Armed Forces.
Upon entering the Badiya Al-Sham region, the Islamic State proceeded to storm the Syrian Arab Army’s positions north of the Al-Tanf Zone, resulting in a fierce battle at a number of points.
According to a military source in Homs, the Syrian Arab Army was able to kill and wound several Islamic State terrorists, thanks in large part to the Iraqi Border Guards warning from the Al-Waleed Crossing.
The source said the Iraqi Border Guards were previously attacked at the Al-Waleed Crossing by the Islamic State, which prompted them to pursue the remnants of the terrorist group south of the Al-Tanf Zone.
While the U.S. currently occupies the Al-Tanf Zone, they do not coordinate with the Syrian military.
Damascus wants the full withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, including the Al-Tanf Zone; however, Washington previously stated they are still fighting ISIS and want to remain in control of Syria’s oil fields.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.