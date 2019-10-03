BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) took a big risk on Wednesday when their forces attempted to attack the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops along the Deir Ezzor-Sukhnah Highway.

Under the cover night, the Islamic State terrorists began their attack by storming the Syrian Army’s defenses along the part of the highway that stretches from Al-Sukhnah in eastern Homs to Al-Shoula in western Deir Ezzor.

During the fierce confrontation, the Islamic State tried to advance their positions in this desert region, but were ultimately forced to retreat after several hours of battle along this key roadway in eastern Syria.

According to a military source in the Palmyra (var. Tadmur) area, the Syrian Arab Army managed to kill and wound several Islamic State terrorists, while further securing the road between Al-Sukhnah and Deir Ezzor.

The source said the Syrian Arab Army had recently deployed several units to this front in order to ensure the safety of the Deir Ezzor-Suknah Highway.

He would add that all reports about the Islamic State capturing Al-Sukhnah from the Syrian Army are false and spread by pro-militant media.

Since the Syrian Army’s successful military operation in western Deir Ezzor in September, the Islamic State has been forced to concentrate their attacks on the Al-Sukhnah and Palmyra area of eastern Homs.

