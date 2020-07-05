BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – Over the course of 48 hours, the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has launched a number of attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region of the Homs Governorate.

According to a field report from eastern Homs, the Syrian Arab Army was attacked at a few points in the Badiya Al-Sham region on Friday and Saturday, resulting in the heaviest clashes between the two sides in two months.

The report said the Syrian Army, backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Local Defense Forces (LDF), suffered over ten casualties at the start of the battle; however, once reinforcements poured in, the Islamic State was unable to score any advances around the roads in this desert region.

Furthermore, a source from the Syrian Army said the Islamic State terrorists suffered dozens of casualties, along with the destruction of several technical vehicles used by the terrorist group during this attack.

ISIS has repeatedly conducted raids in the Badiya Al-Sham region that stretches across the Damascus, Homs, Al-Sweida, and Deir Ezzor governorates; however, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the terrorist group has attempted to take advantage of the crisis to increase their attacks against the Syrian Army, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and Iraqi military.

In turn, the Syrian Army has increased their coordination with the Iraqi Armed Forces, especially the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi), to stop the terrorist group’s movements along the border.

