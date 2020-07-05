BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – Over the course of 48 hours, the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has launched a number of attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region of the Homs Governorate.
According to a field report from eastern Homs, the Syrian Arab Army was attacked at a few points in the Badiya Al-Sham region on Friday and Saturday, resulting in the heaviest clashes between the two sides in two months.
The report said the Syrian Army, backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Local Defense Forces (LDF), suffered over ten casualties at the start of the battle; however, once reinforcements poured in, the Islamic State was unable to score any advances around the roads in this desert region.
Furthermore, a source from the Syrian Army said the Islamic State terrorists suffered dozens of casualties, along with the destruction of several technical vehicles used by the terrorist group during this attack.
ISIS has repeatedly conducted raids in the Badiya Al-Sham region that stretches across the Damascus, Homs, Al-Sweida, and Deir Ezzor governorates; however, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the terrorist group has attempted to take advantage of the crisis to increase their attacks against the Syrian Army, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and Iraqi military.
In turn, the Syrian Army has increased their coordination with the Iraqi Armed Forces, especially the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi), to stop the terrorist group’s movements along the border.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.