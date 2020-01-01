BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched several attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate this week, targeting a number of sites in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region near Deir Ezzor.
ISIS reportedly began their attacks on Tuesday morning, hitting a number of Syrian Arab Army points in the area between the towns of Al-Sukhnah and Al-Shoula (Deir Ezzor).
These attacks would result in a series of clashes that would span for a few hours on Tuesday, ending with heavy losses for the Islamic State and their eventual withdrawal in the desert.
According to a military source in the area, the Islamic State was attempting to overrun their positions in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region, but were repelled by the Syrian Arab Army after they failed to crack the latter’s lines.
He would add that the Islamic State has recently stepped up their attacks in the Homs and Deir Ezzor governorates, with several new assaults reported in these areas of eastern Syria.
