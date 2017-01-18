BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:55 P.M.) - On Wednesday morning, the Islamic State launched another powerful attack in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, targeting the Syrian Arab Army's (SAA) defenses at the Panorama area and Harabish District of the provincial capital.

Under heavy bombardment by the Russian Air Force, the Islamic State attempted to seize more territory north of the Deir Ezzor Military Airport in order to completely besiege this installation.

Despite sending several waves of combatants towards the Syrian Arab Army's defenses, the Islamic State was unable to make any important gains near the Panorama Roundabout or Harabish District thus far.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army in Deir Ezzor has managed to push back all Islamic State militants in the Harabish District, but they are still under heavy assault in the Panorama area.

The Syrian Arab Army attempted to reverse the Islamic State's gains north of the military airport yesterday; however, they were ultimately repelled after a long battle at night.

