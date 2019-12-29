BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has once again stepped up its activities in the eastern region of Syria, targeting several areas controlled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.
In particular, the Islamic State has repeatedly targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the surrounding areas of the T-3 Pumping Station, Arwad Dam, Al-Sukhnah, and Al-Shoula.
These attacks by the Islamic State have resulted in heavy casualties for the Syrian Arab Army, Liwaa Al-Quds, and National Defense Forces (NDF), forcing them to reinforce their lines across the eastern and central regions of Syria.
In addition to the reinforcements, the Syrian military has also increased their airstrikes over the Badiyah Al-Sukhnah region of eastern Homs, inflicting heavy damage on the suspected Islamic State hideouts in this vast desert area.
The Islamic State fled to this desert region in central and eastern Syria after they lost their de-facto capitals in both Syria and Iraq.
The Islamic State has also upped their attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Syria; this has come as a result of the Turkish-led military operation in the Al-Raqqa and Al-Hasakah governorates.
