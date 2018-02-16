BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 A.M.) – On Wednesday, Islamic State forces operating in the southern districts of Damascus city seized the Halfa neighborhood in Yarmouk Camp from rival jihadists of the Al-Qaeda affiliate group Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra).
The Yarmouk Camp district town has been disputed between ISIS and Syrian rebel groups for many, many years now and until recently a status quo of about 50/50 control over the area between both sides (now 80 percent control in favor of ISIS) existed as neither quite had the ability to break the positions of the other.
That status quo has changed in the last month with Islamic State forces in the capital’s south becoming increasing more aggressive and daring in their ambitions to control the region.
In relentless attacks that have been going on since January, ISIS has captured from a number of key roads and neighborhoods throughout the district towns of Yarmouk Camp, Al-Hajjar as-Aswad and Yalda from rival militant groups.
The operation by ISIS to seize the Halfa neighborhood saw the terrorist group use an up-armored bulldozer to literally push through Al-Qaeda positions after which detachments of storming troops rapidly moved from building to building, clearing the entire suburb of rebel fighters.
