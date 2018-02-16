Situation in southern Damascus after ISIS seizure of Halfa neighborhood in Yarmouk Camp. Courtesy of EMN News.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 A.M.) – On Wednesday, Islamic State forces operating in the southern districts of Damascus city seized the Halfa neighborhood in Yarmouk Camp from rival jihadists of the Al-Qaeda affiliate group Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra).

The Yarmouk Camp district town has been disputed between ISIS and Syrian rebel groups for many, many years now and until recently a status quo of about 50/50 control over the area between both sides (now 80 percent control in favor of ISIS) existed as neither quite had the ability to break the positions of the other.

That status quo has changed in the last month with Islamic State forces in the capital’s south becoming increasing more aggressive and daring in their ambitions to control the region.

In relentless attacks that have been going on since January, ISIS has captured from a number of key roads and neighborhoods throughout the district towns of Yarmouk Camp, Al-Hajjar as-Aswad and Yalda from rival militant groups.

The operation by ISIS to seize the Halfa neighborhood saw the terrorist group use an up-armored bulldozer to literally push through Al-Qaeda positions after which detachments of storming troops rapidly moved from building to building, clearing the entire suburb of rebel fighters.

Discuss

2 Comments on "ISIS seizes entire neighborhood in south Damascus after big battle with Al-Qaeda – Map update"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux

Once IS will have seized everything, SAA will enter to liquidate them…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
16/02/2018 07:39
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler

That is the plan anyway.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
16/02/2018 11:39