BIERUT, LÍBANO (11:30 a.m.) – El Estado Islámico (ISIS / ISIL / IS / Daesh) resurgió esta semana dentro de la Gobernación de Daraa cuando activaron una de sus células durmientes para llevar a cabo el asesinato de un oficial de inteligencia sirio en el ciudad de Inkhil.

You are going to send email to