BIERUT, LÍBANO (11:30 a.m.) – El Estado Islámico (ISIS / ISIL / IS / Daesh) resurgió esta semana dentro de la Gobernación de Daraa cuando activaron una de sus células durmientes para llevar a cabo el asesinato de un oficial de inteligencia sirio en el ciudad de Inkhil.
Según una fuente militar en la gobernación de Daraa, los terroristas del Estado Islámico asesinaron al jefe de la rama de seguridad nacional de Inkhil, el mayor Mohammad Jabbour,
dentro de la ciudad el lunes.
El grupo terrorista más tarde se atribuiría la responsabilidad del ataque poco después de que el ejército sirio comenzara a buscar a los autores de este asesinato.
El Estado Islámico controlaba anteriormente una gran parte de la región de la cuenca de Yarmuk entre 2015-2018; sin embargo, luego fueron derrotados por el ejército árabe sirio durante la ofensiva de verano de este último dentro de la gobernación de Daraa.
Sin embargo, a pesar de su derrota, el Estado Islámico continúa manteniendo células durmientes dentro del sur de Siria, junto con varias otras regiones del país.
