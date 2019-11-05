BIERUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) reemerged inside of the Daraa Governorate this week as they activated one of their sleeper cells to carry out the assassination of a Syrian intelligence officer in the town of Inkhil.
According to a military source in the Daraa Governorate, the Islamic State terrorists assassinated the head of the national security branch of Inkhil, Major Mohammad Jabbour,
inside of the town on Monday.
The terrorist group would later claim responsibility for the attack shortly after the Syrian military began to search for the perpetrators of this assassination.
The Islamic State previously controlled a large portion of the Yarmouk Basin region between 2015-2018; however, they were later defeated by the Syrian Arab Army during the latter’s Summer offensive inside the Daraa Governorate.
However, despite their defeat, the Islamic State continues to maintain sleeper cells inside of southern Syria, along with several other regions in the country.
