BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization has released a new video showing their attack on a Russian-Syrian military convoy that was traveling through the Homs countryside this past week.

According to the Islamic State’s official media wing, their forces attacked the Russian-Syrian military convoy as they were traveling north of Al-Sukhnah city near the Al-Raqqa Governorate’s border.

The terrorist group claimed that at least 15 Russian and Syrian soldiers were killed during the attack; however, this number was later disputed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), adding that the terrorist group’s death toll claims were untrue.

In the video released by the Islamic State, their terrorists can be seen firing an anti-tank guided missile at the Syrian and Russian troops; they would eventually score a direct hit on the convoy.

Below is the link to the video of the attack:

https://t.me/Gallifreyan_technology/676

Advertisements