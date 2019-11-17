BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has reemerged in eastern Hama after their defeat at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.
According to reports from the Hama Governorate, a fierce battle broke out on Sunday morning when a group of Islamic State terrorists opened fire on a Syrian military patrol inside the village of Al-‘Ayyour.
The reports said the Syrian military patrol was acting on information about an Islamic State security cell in Al-‘Ayyour when the terrorists attacked their convoy.
“When the patrol arrived at the outskirts of the village, we came under heavy fire from some gunmen stationed at the hills surrounding the village. Violent clashes then took place between the patrol and the gunmen, resulting in a number of dead and injured among the gunmen and the wounding of four members of the patrol,” a field reporter told Sputnik Arabic.
The reporter pointed out that a Syrian Army force and the accompanying troops stationed near the village of Al-‘Ayyour rushed to the scene of the clashes due to the heavy fire, and supported the patrol elements, which at the same time received air support from Syrian warplanes.
The source confirmed that the gunmen belonged to the Islamic State, likely to have arrived in the region a short time ago through the Hama desert that links Al-Sukhnah region of eastern Homs.
The Islamic State militants were eliminated as a result of the clashes; however, there are fears that more terrorists are now in this region of the governorate.
