BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:35 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) inmates that attempted to escape from the Ghuweiran Prison last night have once again been apprehended by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to reports, the SDF was able to restore order after the Islamic State inmates attempted to break out of the Ghuweiran Prison.

The ISIS inmates that attempted to escape the prison did not make it far in Al-Hasakah, as some of the terrorists were found at the industrial secondary buildings and the former industrial institute, which are not far from the main facility.

A source said some of the ISIS terrorists managed to get a hold of some light weapons during their prison break, which led to their temporary success.

During the prison break, the U.S. Coalition conducted several low altitude flights over the Al-Ghuweiran District of Al-Hasakah; this includes breaking the sound barrier over the Ghuweiran Prison.

The Ghuweiran Central Prison houses approximately 5,000 ISIS detainees from 54 countries; it is the largest detention center for the Islamic State terrorist group.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
They should had "given" these to SAA : Hague convention allows to summary execute irregular combatants, while, in Iraq, being an ISIS "fighter" means death penalty. Case closed, no need to run a jail.
To be frank, Western public opinion sees no issue with sending them to the roaches’ paradise.

2020-03-30 15:55
Nestor Arapa
Lo mejor era eliminarlos, era tan fácil.

2020-03-30 17:36