ISIS Baghdadi

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) released an official audio statement from their Telegram channel on Thursday, confirming the death of its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

In the audio, ISIS confirmed the death of not only Al-Baghdadi, but also their spokesperson Abu Hassan Al-Muhajer, who they said was a Saudi national.

Following the confirmation of these deaths, the Islamic State announced their new leader in the audio. The Islamic State said their new leader is Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi.

This latest audio statement from the Islamic State served as the official notice that Al-Baghdadi had been killed and Al-Qurayshi is his successor.

Al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. military raid at the town of Barisha in the Idlib countryside earlier this week. Al-Muhajer was killed a day after in a similar raid conducted in the Aleppo countryside.

Nestor Arapa
Quiere decir estos terroristas se mueven libremente en territorios controlados por mercenarios apoyados por el gobierno Turco.

2019-10-31 20:56
Sweet Robert
Sweet Robert
these goons are Assets. There were two Bagdaddy’s since 2003.

2019-11-01 03:30
Cyriak Papasissis
Exactly. And the picture above depicts a person different from the known figure under the pseudonym Al Baghdadi, whose place of origin was Samarra in Iraq, and who remained in US custody from 2004 to 2009. The whole episode proves definitely that now secret services from the West move all the levers in ISIS. Cheers!

2019-11-01 10:50