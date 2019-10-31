BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) released an official audio statement from their Telegram channel on Thursday, confirming the death of its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.
In the audio, ISIS confirmed the death of not only Al-Baghdadi, but also their spokesperson Abu Hassan Al-Muhajer, who they said was a Saudi national.
Following the confirmation of these deaths, the Islamic State announced their new leader in the audio. The Islamic State said their new leader is Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi.
This latest audio statement from the Islamic State served as the official notice that Al-Baghdadi had been killed and Al-Qurayshi is his successor.
Al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. military raid at the town of Barisha in the Idlib countryside earlier this week. Al-Muhajer was killed a day after in a similar raid conducted in the Aleppo countryside.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.