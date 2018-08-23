BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists have requested to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) that their fighters be evacuated from eastern Sweida to rural Deir Ezzor.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Islamic State offered to released all of the civilians they kidnapped from Sweida in exchange for safe passage to the Al-Mayadeen countryside.
ISIS made this offer to the Syrian Arab Army after the latter cutoff the terrorist group’s last smuggling route to the Al-Safa Mountain east Sweida.
The Syrian Arab Army has yet to respond to this offer; however, it is likely that they will accept because it will free the Sweida Governorate of all terrorists.
Furthermore, moving ISIS to the Al-Mayadeen countryside will consolidate the terrorist group and put an end to all these separate pockets.
