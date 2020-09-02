BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) suffered a devastating blow in central Yemen, as their long-time presence in the Al-Bayda Governorate was put to an end by the Ansarallah Movement,
Over the last month, the Ansarallah Movement has been on the offensive against ISIS and the Al-Qaeda of the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) forces, gradually capturing areas in Al-Bayda that had long been occupied by the terrorist groups.
One of the final blows to ISIS in Al-Bayda came when the Ansarallah Movement killed the leader of the terrorist group in Yemen; this was highlighted in a video released by the group in August.
For ISIS, they will likely resort to the use of sleeper cells in Al-Bayda, which is something they currently do inside Syria, Libya, and Iraq.
Meanwhile, the Ansarallah forces are eyeing the Marib Governorate’s administrative capital, which, if captured, would be one of the most important victories for the movement since the start of the Yemeni conflict.
