BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) reign over parts of central Yemen is coming to a swift end, as the Ansarallah forces sweep through the last remaining areas under the terrorist group’s control.
According to the latest reports from the front-line, the Ansarallah forces are pressing into the last areas held by the Islamic State forces, while also attempting to capture the remaining sites out of their control in the Al-Bayda Governorate.
The Islamic State’s defeat in central Yemen will play an important role for the Ansarallah Movement, as they are currently trying to close-in on the administrative capital of the Marib Governorate.
Over the weekend, the Ansarallah forces scored an important advance in the Marib Governorate, when their troops captured the Mas Camp and several hilltops near the Al-Jawf Governorate.
With nearly the entire western region of Marib under their control, the Anarallah forces will likely make a push to capture the administrative capital in the coming days.
