BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Iraqi security forces announced on Wednesday that their units carried out a special operation to arrest the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) mufti, Shifa’a Al-Ni’mah (AKA “Abu ‘Abdel-Bari”), in the Nineveh Governorate.
فوج سوات التابع لقيادة شرطة نينوى وبناءً على معلومات دقيقة وبعد البحث والتحري والمتابعة المستمرة يتمكن من القاء القبض على "مسؤول فيما يعرف بالشرعية ومفتي داعش المعروف ( شفاء النعمة ) المكنى ( ابو عبد الباري )… pic.twitter.com/9Htt1HT73s
— خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) January 16, 2020
The ISIS mufti was found by the Iraqi security forces as he was hiding in the Nineveh countryside, not far from the Syrian border.
According to reports, Ni’mah was the second highest ranking justice figure in the terrorist organization before his arrest by the Iraqi security forces.
Latest photos for #ISIS Mufti. He was the strongest supporter of demolishing Mosul heritage. He used to give the Friday Sermon in my neighborhood. He cheered up in the very Friday after the blowing of Prophet Jonah Mosque in the early days of their invasion.
📷 Social media https://t.co/VWOCR4nmJE pic.twitter.com/zGYoVSuAaF
— Ali Y. Al-Baroodi (@AliBaroodi) January 16, 2020
As shown in the photos above, the ISIS mufti was in poor health during his arrest this week.
